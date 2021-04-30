Detectives investigating the murder of police community support officer Julia James in Kent have said that they are investigating “all positive motives” and cannot rule out the possibility that James was murdered by a stranger. The 53-year-old’s body was found with “significant head injuries” just a “few hundred yards from her house” in Akholt Wood, near Dover, on Tuesday. At a news conference, assistant chief constable Tom Richards said at this stage, police do not have “any identified subjects” and do not “understand the motive”. He also urged people to be “cautious, vigilant [and] aware of their surroundings.”