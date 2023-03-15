College student pushes bar-goer’s wheelchair down stairs in shocking CCTV footage

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment an athlete chucked a bar-goer’s empty wheelchair down a flight of stairs.

This security camera captured the incident as it happened on the evening of Saturday, 11 March, in local bar in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Mercyhurst University has since issued a statement saying an investigation had been launched into what it branded the “disturbing” video.

A GoFundMe has since been launched in a bid to help replace the wheelchair, which was damaged.

