Footage has been captured of the Perseid meteor shower moving through the night's sky in the early hours of Thursday morning. The video, captured by Fox 9 photojournalist Greg Kellogg in Minnesota, shows several quick flashes as the meteors move through the atmosphere. Viewers of the meteor shower, which takes place from mid-July to late August, can watch more than 40 meteors an hour at the peak of the shower - a statistic which has led to it being considered one of the best and most visible showers of the year.