Anti-government demonstrations continue in Peru, leaving at least six dead

Anti-government demonstrations have continued in Peru in anger at the ousting of former president Pedro Castillo, leaving at least six people dead.

The Ombudsman’s Office of Peru confirmed the death toll on Tuesday, 13 December, from protests that began last Wednesday.

Dina Boluarte, Mr Castillo’s running mate and vice president, was sworn in as the country’s first female head of state after his ousting.

Amid the protests, the rail link to Machu Picchu - a popular tourist destination - has been suspended, with the UK government reporting disruption spanning across “several road blockades.”

