Flight tracker shows Pete Hegseth’s plane making emergency landing in UK

A flight tracker shows a plane carrying Secretary of War Pete Hegseth making an emergency landing in the UK on Wednesday (15 October).

Hegseth was travelling in a C-32A, a modified Boeing 757 used by the Air Force for VIP transport.

Flight tracking data shows that the plane took off from Brussels and made it past Ireland before turning around to land at Royal Air Force Mildenhall in England at 7:07 p.m. local time.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell wrote on social media that on the way back to the U.S. after NATO’s Defense Ministers meeting in Belgium, the plane made an “unscheduled landing in the United Kingdom” because of a crack in the aircraft’s windshield — also known as a windscreen.

The plane landed based on standard procedures, and all of the passengers on board, including Hegseth, were safe, Parnell added.