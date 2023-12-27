Migrant flight headed for New York diverted to Philly due to weather conditions

A flight carrying a group of migrants heading from Texas to New York was diverted and forced to land in Pennsylvania.

Weather conditions caused the aircraft, carrying around 200 people, to divert to Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, 26 December.

The flight was sent by Governor Greg Abbott as part of his plan to transport migrants out of Texas.

Fabien Levy, Deputy Mayor for Communications in New York, tweeted on Wednesday that the flight from Governor Abbot was “unannounced & uncoordinated.”

He called the flight an “inhumane act of treating human beings like political pawns.”

Mr Levy confirmed that the migrant group were then bused to NYC from Philadelphia.