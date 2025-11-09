Almost one million people have had to be evacuated from the Philippines as Super Typhoon Fung-wong is set to batter the archipelago nation.

Footage from Sunday (9 November) shows the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) assisting people into a truck as fierce winds and rain struck.

Over 916,860 people were evacuated from high-risk villages in northeastern provinces, before the typhoon, packing winds up to 185 kph (115 mph) and gusts of up to 230 kph (143 mph), made landfall.

The defence secretary said that over 30 million people could be impacted by the typhoon and a state of emergency has been declared due to the expected calamity from Fung-wong, as well as the devastation caused by typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed over 200 people last week.