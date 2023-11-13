The chaotic moment a small plane crashes into a car while making an emergency landing has been captured on camera.

The plane attempted to land in an airport in Mckinney, Texas on Monday (13 November). The aircraft travelled across the landing strip and smashed through a fence that separated the airport from a nearby road where it instantly crashed with a car driving by.

Three people were treated by first responders on the scene, two of them from the plane and the third from the car. Just one person was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.