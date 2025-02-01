Air traffic control audio describes the moments leading to the Philadelphia air ambulance crash.

A mid-size air ambulance plane carrying a sick child and five others crashed on Friday night (31 January) shortly after taking off from Northeast Philadelphia Airport, plowing into a residential area and setting off at least six house fires.

In this audio, air traffic controllers can be heard trying to contact the Learjet 55 plane.

A controller can be heard saying: “We have a lost aircraft, we’re not entirely sure what happened and are trying to figure it out for now.”

Jet Rescue Air Ambulance, which operated the Learjet 55, said in a statement: "We cannot confirm any survivors."