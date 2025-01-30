Video shows the wreckage of the American Airlines passenger plane in the Potomac River following a deadly collision with a Black Hawk military helicopter.

Officials say there are no survivors among the 67 passengers on the aircrafts that collided above Washington on Wednesday (29 January).

Police confirmed a multi-agency search and rescue operation is underway in the Potomac River following the crash.

Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said the American Airlines plane was carrying roughly 60 passengers, adding: "My prayer is that God wraps his arms around each and every victim and that he continues to be with their families.”