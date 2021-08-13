The gunman who murdered five people in Plymouth has been named locally as apprentice crane operator Jake Davison.

The 23-year-old is said to have shot members of his own family before opening fire on strangers in a park in the Keyham area.

Davison shot three females and two males before turning the gun on himself. Four were found dead at the scene and another woman died a short time later in hospital.

Police have said the incident, Britain's worst mass shooting since 2010, is not terror-related.

