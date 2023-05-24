‘I’m not having it’: Watch moment Lindsay Hoyle kicks Tory MP out of PMQs

Sir Lindsay Hoyle ordered a Tory MP to leave House of Commons during prime minister’s questions on Wednesday, 24 May.

The Commons speaker appeared to be angered by shouting from the government benches as he instructed Paul Bristow to exit the chamber four minutes into the session.

“I’m not having it, and I’ve warned you before. It’s the same people,” Sir Lindsay said, before informing the opposition that the same rules applied to them.

