Watch: Police officer clings to car bonnet as suspect speeds off

Newly-released video shows the moment a police officer clung to the roof of a car during a chase in Carroll, Iowa, back in 2021.

Footage shows officer Patrick McCarty informing a passenger in the vehicle, Dennis Guider Jr., that there was a warrant for his arrest.

McCarty pulls out his weapon after Guider moves to the driver’s seat and starts the engine, driving off with the officer on the hood.

The officer later fell and broke his back when the vehicle hit a ditch

Guider was sentenced to up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to serious injury by vehicle.

