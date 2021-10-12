Two unsuspecting police officers who parked their patrol car over a pair of bollards in Leeds city centre were left red-faced after the bollards automatically raised and hoisted their car into the air.

The above video was captured by local street salesman Saul Webster, who said he heard a “loud bang” and went to see what the commotion was.

Webster said the officers were left baffled by the incident and walked off from their patrol car, leaving it stranded.

