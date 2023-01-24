Driver hits speeds of more than 115mph during chase with police helicopter in Kent

A driver hit speeds of more than 115mph as he fled police in a 4x4 on 28 January last year.

Ozgur Suyolcu, 27, who was already banned from driving at the time, nearly hit school children before smashing into another car during a chase near Tunbridge Wells.

The pursuit began when officers tried to pull Suyolcu over as part of an investigation into suspected drug dealing.

Suyolcu was jailed for a year and banned from driving for five-and-a-half years at Maidstone Crown Court on 12 January.

