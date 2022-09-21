Police disperse Muslim group crowding Hindu temple on outskirts of Birmingham

Footage showing police dispersing a group of Muslim protesters outside a Hindu temple on the outskirts of Birmingham circulated on social media on Tuesday, 20 September.

This video shows the chanting group surrounding the Durga Bhawan temple in Smethwick, amid a reported rise in tensions between Hindus and Muslims in the UK.

According to Muslim news site 5Pillars, the group were protesting against a reportedly planned visit by “notorious anti-Muslim activist,” Sadhvi Rithambara.

5Pillars said around 200 people were involved in the protest.

