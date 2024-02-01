Police officer takes tumble chasing runaway sheep on side of motorway

A police officer is seen taking a tumble as he tries to catch runaway sheep on the side of a motorway.

Officers from Queensland Police Service in Australia can be seen trying to capture the runaway farm animals on the side of the Ipswich Motorway.

A video shared by the force on Wednesday (31 January), shows an officer tumble down the embankment, as another officer continues their pursuit.

The Queensland Police Service confirmed both sheep were picked up, unharmed, and taken to safety.