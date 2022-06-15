Police sprint over rooftops chasing fraudster in dramatic bodycam footage

Dramatic bodycam footage shows the moment armed police chased four fraudsters across north London rooftops before catching and arresting them.

Officers from Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit can be seen pursuing the four men running over buildings, trying to escape by climbing up and down drains and walls.

The chase, which happened in Islington in April 2021, began when members of the gang tried to flee through an upstairs window.

All four men have since been jailed for conspiring to commit fraud after stealing £290,000 from at least 60 victims.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.