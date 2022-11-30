San Francisco police permitted to use 'killer robots'

Police in San Francisco will be able to use robots to kill suspects in certain critical incidents.

The controversial new policy was approved by city supervisors on Tuesday (29 November), after much debate about their use.

Leaders within the SFPD said they wanted to have the option to use the "killer robots" in rare situations involving violent suspects.

Mass shooters and suicide bombers were two situations the robots could be deployed for, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The move was passed in a 8-3 vote.

