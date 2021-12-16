Police recover haul of treasure stolen from Romans almost 2,000 years ago

A huge stash of stolen treasure has been recovered by the police almost 2,000 years after it was taken.

The “remarkably well-preserved” artifacts were found in Jerusalem last week after officers stopped a suspicious vehicle.

Archaeologists believe the treasures were probably stolen during the Bar Kokhba revolt – a Jewish rebellion against Roman rule in the second century AD.

Now the three suspects who were in the car face a criminal investigation, amid suspicions that they themselves looted the artifacts from a hideout used by Bar Kokhba rebels.

