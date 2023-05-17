Remains of Pompeii men who ‘died in earthquake’ before Vesuvius eruption found

Archaeologists have discovered the remains of two skeletons of male victims of an “earthquake” before the deadly Vesuvius eruption which buried Pompeii in ash in AD 79.

The bones, likely to be from men in their 50s, were found in a building known as the “House of the Painters at Work.”

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, said the men were killed by collapsing buildings and that wall fragments were found between their bones.

