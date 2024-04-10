Post Office is ‘a dead duck and beyond saving’, says Alan Bates

The Post Office is a "dead duck and beyond saving", former subpostmaster Alan Bates told the Horizon Public Inquiry on Wednesday (10 April).

Mr Bates said the organisation needs to be rebuilt entirely.

Mr Bates also claimed the Post Office needs to be sold to a corporation such as Amazon, who can pump money into it to save it from being a burden on the government.

Mr Bates has campaigned on behalf of hundreds of subpostmasters who lost their jobs during the Post Office Scandal, some of whom went to prison for being accused of stealing due to faulty computer software.