Post Office counsel discusses plan to obstruct MP investigation in secret recordings

A Post Office counsel discusses plans to obstruct an MP investigation into the Horizon IT scandal in this secret recording.

The recording, obtained by Channel 4 News, shows a conversation between Post Office company secretary Alwen Lyons and Post Office chief lawyer Susan Crichton and is taken on 22 May 2013.

It suggests they knew there was an issue with the company’s Fujitsu IT system two years before the last subpostmasters were jailed in 2015.

Ms Crichton states: “It’s the need to somehow have a plan to close down this process. I mean, even to the extent of stopping MPs sending cases in now.”