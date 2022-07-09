Firefighters tackle blaze in truck carrying 40,000lbs of crisps

Firefighters tackle a blaze inside a trailer filled with 40,000 pounds of crisps after it caught fire at the manufacturing site of Outlaw Snax in central Florida.

Footage captures the Ocala Fire Rescue crew hosing down the smoking trailer while a colourful array of potato crip bags flood out.

Four crews attended the scene and used a "deck gun - a high-capacity jet stream used to knock down fires with a clear line of sight" to tackle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

No injuries were reported.

