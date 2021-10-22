President Joe Biden took a crack at Fox News’ “mildly fascinating” vaccine requirements during CNN’s town hall.

The US president said he fully supports mandating vaccines for first responders and pushed back on “gross misinformation” spread by anti-vaxxers in the wake of Colin Powell’s death.

Biden said: “My generic point is there’s so much misinformation. You know what I find fascinating? I turn on Fox to find out how popular I am.”

Host Anderson Cooper then said “Do you realize they mandate vaccinations?” to which the president responded with “I find that mildly fascinating”.

Sign up to our US evening newsletter here.