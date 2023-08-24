Prigozhin says Wagner Group make ‘Russia greater’ in last video before plane crash

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said his group makes “Russia even greater” in his last known video before he is believed to have died in a plane crash near Moscow.

The video shows the 62-year-old dressed in camouflage and brandishing an assault-style rifle. The clip appeared on Telegram channels associated with Prigozhin’s private army on Monday.

Prigozhin says that his paramilitary group is recruiting “heroic warriors” to “fulfill the tasks that were set.”

He adds: “Justice and happiness — for the African nations, we’re making life a nightmare for ISIS and al Qaeda and other bandits.”