Boris Johnson's most memorable moments as prime minister

Boris Johnson has been known for some pretty unforgettable moments during his time in office.

The outgoing prime minister’s most memorable lines include talking about Peppa Pig World when he lost his place in a high-profile speech to business leaders, to mispronouncing the name of a Covid drug, and apologising after the Partygate scandal.

Mr Johnson will hand over power to Liz Truss on Tuesday, 6 September, following her election as the new leader of the Conservative Party.

