Highlights from Boris Johnson’s farewell speech outside Number 10

Thanking Dilyn, the Downing Street dog, and comparing himself to a rocket are among the highlights of Boris Johnson's last speech from Number 10.

In reference to rumours surrounding his political future, Johnson said he is like a "booster rocket" that has "fulfilled its function" and will now quietly splash down.

Addressing fellow Tories, he said: "If Dilyn and Larry can put behind them, their occasional difficulties, then so can the Conservative party."

Johnson said he will now be passing on the "baton" to Truss after what "unexpectedly turned out to be a relay race."

