Prince Harry has broken his silence on his meeting with his father King Charles following his cancer diagnosis.

The Duke of Sussex flew from California to London to see the King earlier this month after his diagnosis was made public.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Friday (16 April), Harry said: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I’m grateful for that.”

Asked if his father’s diagnosis could have a “reunifying effect” on the family, Harry said: “Yeah, I’m sure. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together. I think any illness, any sickness brings families together.”