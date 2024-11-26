Watch: Prince William tries flying drone during army live firing exercise

The Prince of Wales tried flying a drone as he participated in an army training session with the Welsh Guards.

William became colonel of the regiment last year and joined soldiers from its 1st Battalion practising live firing on Salisbury Plain on Tuesday (26 November).

Drones have become a significant military weapon on the battlefield in the war in Ukraine, used extensively by both sides in the conflict.

The prince appeared to enjoy flying the aircraft and one of the regiment’s senior drone operators said afterwards that each one cost £7,000.

William wore camouflage gear and a beret for his visit to Salisbury Plain and the former Army officer also got to grips with a sniper’s rifle and fired a machine gun.