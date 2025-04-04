Watch moment Prince William unveils location for 2025 Earthshot Prize

Prince William has announced this year’s Earthshot Prize will be held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

“I think Brazil really epitomises where the prize needs to land,” William said in a video released on social media to mark the unveiling of the 2025 edition host city. “ The culture of Brazil, the fact we've got COP 30 there.”

The annual environmental award was created by the Prince of Wales in 2020, offering a £1m prize to five winners chosen for their contribution toward environmental causes. This year’s event will take place in Rio the same month Brazil is hosting the COP30 UN climate change summit.