Prince William warns oceans are ‘diminishing before our eyes’ in Monaco speech

Prince William, speaking at Monaco's Blue Economy and Finance Forum on Sunday (8 June), has warned world leaders about the oceans' "alarming state."

He stressed: “They need our help."

“ What once seemed, an abundant resource is diminishing before our eyes. We all stand to be impacted, and we are all responsible for change, both negative and positive.”