William and Kate mark anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death in Wales

The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived at St Davids Cathedral in Pembrokeshire, west Wales, where they will commemorate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth II with a small private service, marking the one-year anniversary of her passing.

The couple also paid their own tribute to the late Queen on the anniversary of her death on Twitter, now known as X.

The message said: “Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C.”

It was accompanied by a family photograph of the late monarch surrounded by her great-grandchildren.