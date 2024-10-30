Prince William hits back at critics over homelessness project

The Prince of Wales has hit back at critics over his homelessness project.

William responded to those questioning whether he is the right person to tackle the issue, given his privileged upbringing, in the first part of his new ITV documentary, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

William said: “I think everyone having a right to a safe home benefits us all.

“I come with no other agenda than desperately trying to help people who are in need and I see that as part of my role, why else would I be here if I am not using this role properly to influence and help people while I can.”