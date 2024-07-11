Ed Balls told security minister Dan Jarvis to “stop waffling” as the pair clashed over Labour’s plans to release prisoners early.

The security minister appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (11 July) to discuss his party’s plans to release prisoners early.

Mr Balls asked how releasing prisoners is going to make people safer and told Mr Jarvis to “stop waffling” with his answer.

The security minister replied: “We have inherited a situation where our prisons are in crisis.”

Mr Jarvis added: “No one who is a risk to public safety will be released.”