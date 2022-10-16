Just Stop Oil protesters spray Aston Martin dealership with orange paint

Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed orange paint over an Aston Martin showroom as they blocked Park Lane in central London today, 16 October.

The demonstration was organised as part of the group's campaign calling for the government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents.

Activists sat down in the road with a number gluing themselves to the tarmac or locking themselves together as orange paint was sprayed over the luxury car dealership.

The group has said it will be protesting outside Downing Street every day in October.

