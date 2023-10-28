Protesters stage sit-in at Waterloo station, calling for Gaza ceasefire

Hundreds of protestors staged a sit-in at Waterloo station on Saturday (28 October), calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

In the footage, hundreds of demonstrators can be heard chanting “Free Palestine” while sat in a circle on the floor of Britain’s busiest train station.

This came on the same day as around 100,000 pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered in central London, after Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip.

“We moved to the next stage in the war,” said Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant on Saturday.

“The campaign will continue" he added.