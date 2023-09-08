Anti-fossil fuel protesters disrupt US Open

Coco Gauff’s U.S. Open semifinal match against Karolina Muchova at Arthur Ashe Stadium was delayed almost an hour due to anti-fossil fuel protesters on 7 September.

The group wore t-shirts that read “End Fossil Fuels.” One protester glued his bare feet to the floor.

Security guards and police officers peacefully escorted the people out, although it took longer to remove the person glued down.

Ms Gauff had been leading Ms Muchova 1-0 in the second set when the protesters brought the game to a halt. The former ended up winning 6-4, 7-5.