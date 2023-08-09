PSNI data breach latest as police boss admits officers face ‘severe terrorism threat’

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has apologised to its thousands of serving officers and civilian staff whose personal and employment data was compromised in a “significant” data breach.

The incident happened when the PSNI responded to a Freedom of Information request seeking the number of officers and staff at all ranks and grades across the organisation, Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd confirmed.

A table was embedded in the request response that contained the rank and grade data, but also included detailed information that attached the surname, initial, the location and the departments for all employees of the PSNI.