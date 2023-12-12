Pub chef makes killer confession to police officer after partner’s murder

A pub chef’s killer confession is caught on a police officer’s bodycam footage.

Darren Osment, 41, murdered his former partner Claire Holland in Bristol in June 2012.

The 32-year-old was last seen alive on 6 June 2012, when she left the Seamus O’Donnell pub in St Nicholas Street. Her body has never been found.

Police bodycam footage captures Osment saying: “I had her killed…I just want to get it off my back and I put my hands up. I’ve had enough now, do you know what I mean? What will be, will be.”

Osment has been convicted of murder. He will be sentenced on 20 December.