Pulsar Fusion Ltd, a nuclear fusion company based in Bletchley, claims to have developed and tested its first launch capable, high-power chemical rocket engine.

Pulsar’s ‘green’ hybrid rocket engine combusts nitrous oxide (N2O) oxidiser and high-density polyethene (HDPE) fuel and oxygen.

The company's ambition is to produce a hyper-speed propulsion engine using nuclear fusion technologies for interplanetary travel which scientists say, could cut the journey time to Mars in half.

Pulsar’s UK acceptance tests were held static at a Ministry of Defence military base in Salisbury.

An international demonstration for space clients will happen in Switzerland on November 25.

