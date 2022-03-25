In a press conference, President Vladimir Putin accused the West of 'cancelling' of Russia, calling out the ‘progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia’ as Western states 'engage in this trend'.

He called this an example of ‘cancel culture’, and used the ‘cancelling’ of children’s author JK Rowling as an example of Western cynicism.

