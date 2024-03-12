Queen Camilla’s six-word response as she is presented with Barbie of herself

Queen Camilla appeared thrilled as she was presented with a Barbie doll of herself, as the monarch claimed “We should all have a Barbie”.

Camilla joked that the doll made her look 50 years younger as she was presented with the Barbie at a Women Of The World event held at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (12 March).

The Queen was presented with the toy, dressed in her outfit, in recognition of her work supporting the Women Of The World festival as its president.

She held the miniature version of herself during the event and said: “You’ve taken about 50 years off my life – we should all have a Barbie.”