Queen Elizabeth devotee queues to see late monarch’s coffin seven times in Edinburgh

A devoted supporter of Queen Elizabeth II told BBC News that she queued to see Her late Majesty’s coffin seven times on Tuesday, 13 September.

The Queen was lying in rest inside St Giles’ Cathedral at the time following a service on Monday, with the public then permitted to enter and pay their respects.

Speaking with a reporter outside the 14th-century cathedral, the woman, also called Elizabeth, showed off her visitor’s wristband.

Queen Elizabeth was ceremonially removed from the cathedral and was transported to London.

