People lining the streets to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II as her coffin made its journey to London has been “very moving,” Sir Keir Starmer has said.

The Labour leader praised the way that people across the country had “come together” after the monarch’s death last week.

“It’s been very moving across the whole country... the arrival of the hearse... I was really struck with the whole journey down to Edinburgh... so many people have come together,” Sir Keir said.

Sir Keir will visit Westminster Hall with his family today, 14 September.

