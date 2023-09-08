Revealed: What Queen Elizabeth II told Liz Truss days before her death

The late Queen told former prime minister Liz Truss they would “meet again soon” at her final official engagement before her death.

Speaking to GB News about her last encounter with Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle just two days before her death, Ms Truss said: “She was absolutely on top of what was happening.

“She was very, very keen to reassure me that we’d be meeting again soon. It was very important to her.”

She added: “Although she was physically quite frail, she was absolutely mentally alert.”