A group of volunteers have been clearing plastic waste from floral tributes left to Queen Elizabeth II in Green Park, London.

Thousands of well-wishers have left floral tributes for the queen to pay their respects, but some have been left still wrapped up.

Royal Parks, which manages the official website for tributes in Green Park, asked people to only “lay organic or compostable material” and dispose of wrapping from the bouquets.

For those who don’t, a number of volunteers have been stripping away the plastic to leave nothing but beautiful flowers behind.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.