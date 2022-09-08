What happens at the Queen's state funeral?

Queen Elizabeth II will be honoured with a state funeral, following her death at the age of 96.

Her Majesty died peacefully at Balmoral Castle today, 8 September, Buckingham Palace announced.

The service, which will be televised is expected to take place at London’s Westminster Abbey on Monday, September 19.

A national two-minute silence will be held.

The last state funeral in the UK was Sir Winston Churchill’s in 1965, with a service at St Paul’s Cathedral.

