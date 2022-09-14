Music to act as ‘golden thread of history’ during Queen’s funeral procession

Music will act as a “golden thread of history, heritage and tradition” during the procession for Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, a former military music director has said.

On Monday (19 September), the late monarch’s coffin will be taken from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey with senior members of the family expected to follow behind.

Funeral marches by Beethoven, Chopin and Mendelssohn will be played during the procession.

“Everything we do in state ceremonial is born out of a golden thread of history, heritage and tradition,” Graham Jones of the Household Division, said.

