Heathrow Airport cancels flights to ‘avoid noise’ during Queen’s funeral

Heathrow Airport has announced that over 100 of its flights due to take off or land on Monday (19 September) will be disrupted to “avoid noise” during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

In a tweet, the airport said: “Out of respect for Her Majesty The Queen, Heathrow, NATS and airlines, will make appropriate changes to their operations to avoid noise disruption for the State Funeral at Westminster Abbey and the Committal Service at Windsor Castle.

We apologise for the inconvenience some passengers will experience due to these exceptional circumstances.”

